Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,028,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 15,855,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,376.5 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock remained flat at C$2.26 during trading on Friday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.00.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GPFOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.