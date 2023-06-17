Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,028,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 15,855,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,376.5 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock remained flat at C$2.26 during trading on Friday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.00.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.

