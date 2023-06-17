Grin One Day Trading Volume Hits $575,851.74 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Grin has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $575,851.74 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,327.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00288859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00510686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00410453 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003810 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

