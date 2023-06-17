Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 67584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Golden Tag Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$28.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

