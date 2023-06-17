Golden Goose Trading 18.1% Higher This Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $21,570.61 and approximately $88.40 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

