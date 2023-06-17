Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Gold Reserve Trading Up 11.8 %

GDRZF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Gold Reserve has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

