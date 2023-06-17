goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 550.8 days.

Shares of goeasy stock remained flat at $83.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

EHMEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on goeasy to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

