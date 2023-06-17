Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PUCK remained flat at $10.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,644. Goal Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

