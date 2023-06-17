GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Sells $5,355,949.19 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,446,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09.

GMS Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.17. 2,239,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,677. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GMS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,083,000 after purchasing an additional 136,251 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

