GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Sells 800,000 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,270,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $5,355,949.19.

On Monday, June 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $68.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after buying an additional 163,593 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

