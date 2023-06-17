Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. 14,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $72.82.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.8962 per share. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th.
Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.
