Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. 14,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $72.82.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.8962 per share. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Givaudan

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,976.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

