Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €111.00 ($119.35) and last traded at €109.30 ($117.53). Approximately 84,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €109.10 ($117.31).

GXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($154.95) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($105.91) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is €99.11 and its 200-day moving average is €83.40.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

