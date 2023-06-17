Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

GPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $161.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.57. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,100,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 656,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

