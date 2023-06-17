Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.33.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Gentherm stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,991,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1,762.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 381,483 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 292,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,782,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

