GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Insider Gina Anderson Buys 100,000 Shares

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Rating) insider Gina Anderson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,600.00 ($46,351.35).

GDI Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get GDI Property Group alerts:

GDI Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.