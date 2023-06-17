Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

IT opened at $356.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.77 and a 1-year high of $363.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

