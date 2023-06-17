Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins Sells 887 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00.

Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE IT opened at $356.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $222.77 and a one year high of $363.12.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

