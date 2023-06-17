Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins Sells 887 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00.
Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE IT opened at $356.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $222.77 and a one year high of $363.12.
Institutional Trading of Gartner
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
See Also
