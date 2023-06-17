Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 56.0% in May

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,232,000 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 789,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of GNENF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

