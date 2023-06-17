G999 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,926.95 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $3,926.95 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

