Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

