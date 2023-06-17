Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases 4,208 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 1.7% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

