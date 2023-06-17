Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $283,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 53,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 918.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 190,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 171,634 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYT opened at $8.77 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

