Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $112,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

PCEF opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.