Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

