Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 659,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

