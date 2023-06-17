Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 18,976 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 122,587 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,026,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after buying an additional 298,341 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 420,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after buying an additional 73,995 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

COWZ stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

