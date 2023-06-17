Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,134.0 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

FJTNF remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Friday. Fuji Media has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

