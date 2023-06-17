Frontdoor (FTDR) versus The Competition Critical Review

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Frontdoor to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Frontdoor has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontdoor’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Frontdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.66 billion $71.00 million 28.10 Frontdoor Competitors $573.54 million $15.47 million 367.86

This table compares Frontdoor and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Frontdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Frontdoor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 5.43% 251.78% 11.32% Frontdoor Competitors -17.96% -25.81% -1.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontdoor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 0 3 1 0 2.25 Frontdoor Competitors 203 908 1510 65 2.53

Frontdoor currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.73%. As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Frontdoor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Frontdoor competitors beat Frontdoor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Frontdoor

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services business; and Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision, and machine learning that helps home service professionals quickly and accurately diagnose breakdowns and complete repairs. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, ProConnect, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.