Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,757. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

