Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Friedman Industries Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,757. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.38.
About Friedman Industries
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.