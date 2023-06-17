FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAIL. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.07. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 12,427 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,659.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,114.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,217. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Meyer bought 12,427 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,678 shares of company stock worth $109,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

