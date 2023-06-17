freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading Up 0.7%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €23.06 ($24.80) and last traded at €22.94 ($24.67). Approximately 464,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.78 ($24.49).

Several analysts have commented on FNTN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.57) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.12.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

