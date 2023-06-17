freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading Up 0.7%

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

freenet AG (FRA:FNTNGet Rating) was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €23.06 ($24.80) and last traded at €22.94 ($24.67). Approximately 464,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.78 ($24.49).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FNTN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.57) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

freenet Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.12.

About freenet

(Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.