Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

