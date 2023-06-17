Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

FOX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 1,735,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. FOX has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of FOX by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

