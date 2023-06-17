Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Insider Keith Rupert Murdoch Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FOX Trading Down 0.2 %

FOX opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in FOX by 310.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 52.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

