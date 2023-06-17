Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Trading Down 3.1%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.32 and last traded at 0.33. Approximately 7,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 39,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.34.

Fosterville South Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.36.

About Fosterville South Exploration

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

