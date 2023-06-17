Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in May

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,364,200 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 1,017,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of FNOXF remained flat at $5.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82. Fortnox AB has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Fortnox AB (publ) Company Profile

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based business platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers industry solutions for bookkeeping, billing, quotation and order, salary, stock, time reporting, and receipt and travel. It also offers invoicing software and payroll program.

