Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in May

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,364,200 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 1,017,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of FNOXF remained flat at $5.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82. Fortnox AB has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.82.
