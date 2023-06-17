Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.29-$3.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Fortive Trading Down 0.2 %

Fortive stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $72.84.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 136.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after buying an additional 700,298 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fortive by 493.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after buying an additional 543,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

