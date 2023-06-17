Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Rating) were up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.63). Approximately 287,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 80,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436 ($5.46).

Foresight Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 415.38. The company has a market capitalization of £546.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,305.56 and a beta of 0.06.

