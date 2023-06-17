Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

