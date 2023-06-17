Flare 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.29 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $267.28 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flare has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,521,947,809 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 17,287,092,307.31884 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01465734 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $9,366,566.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

