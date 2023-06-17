Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BDL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.02. 899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.72. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

