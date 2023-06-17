First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890,765 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 5.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $28,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after buying an additional 278,496 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,502,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.43 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

