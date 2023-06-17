First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $728,000.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

