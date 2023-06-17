First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
