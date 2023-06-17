First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $63.30. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 14,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.08.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $264.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

