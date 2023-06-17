First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.59 and last traded at $66.67. Approximately 38,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 90,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 68.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

