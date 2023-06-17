First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.59 and last traded at $66.67. Approximately 38,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 90,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
