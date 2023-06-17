First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Stock Position Lifted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $41.36 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $241.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

First Trust International IPO ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

