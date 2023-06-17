First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.29

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $15.59. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 171,991 shares traded.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 22.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

