First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.29

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $15.59. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 171,991 shares traded.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
