First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.61

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $14.78. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 30,196 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
