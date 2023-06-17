First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $163.23

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.23 and last traded at $163.13, with a volume of 147412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.00.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDN. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

