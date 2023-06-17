First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37. 83 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Get First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.