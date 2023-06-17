First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

First National Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

FN opened at C$38.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.25 and a 52 week high of C$40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$432.09 million for the quarter. First National Financial had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 26.95%. Analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.0608 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 16,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.23 per share, with a total value of C$617,980.77. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

